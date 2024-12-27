Left Menu

Human Trafficking Allegations Ignite BYD Controversy in Brazil

Brazilian labor authorities have accused BYD and Jinjiang Group of human trafficking at a construction site in Brazil. The situation underscores China's growing influence and the challenges foreign companies face in balancing local job needs and global expansion. Authorities and companies are negotiating a resolution.

Brazilian labor authorities have accused Chinese electric vehicle producer BYD and their contractor Jinjiang Group of human trafficking in Brazil's Bahia state. The allegations center around 163 workers reportedly held under 'slavery-like conditions' at a construction site for a BYD factory.

Both BYD and Jinjiang have pledged to support and house the affected workers in hotels until a resolution is reached. The Labor Prosecutor's Office plans to propose a deal in January that may avoid further investigation. The construction site is part of a $620 million investment by BYD in Brazil, reflecting China's growing influence in the region.

The accusations have ignited rare backlash in Chinese media, with concerns over worker conditions at home and abroad. The case highlights the challenges facing foreign companies seeking global expansion while adhering to local labor expectations and human rights standards.

