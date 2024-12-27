Nation Mourns: Former PM Manmohan Singh's Legacy Honored

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu expressed grief over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, emphasizing his pivotal role in India's economic liberalization. Kinjarapu remarked that Singh's legacy will continue to inspire millions, particularly the youth, and conveyed his condolences.

In a show of respect, Union Minister ML Khattar paid tribute, praying for Singh's peace in the afterlife. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Singh's residence in Delhi to pay his respects, joined by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, and Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal.

Former PM Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday evening at AIIMS, Delhi, after collapsing at home due to age-related ailments. His body will be available for public homage at the All India Congress Committee headquarters on Saturday morning, followed by cremation near Rajghat, in accordance with tradition.

Manmohan Singh, an esteemed economist and long-serving Prime Minister of India, spearheaded the monumental economic reforms of 1991, fostering foreign investment and reducing governmental control to propel economic growth. His administration also enacted significant policies like the Right to Information Act and MGNREGA, enhancing transparency and employment.

Having served as the 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, and previously as Reserve Bank of India governor, Singh's illustrious career left an indelible mark on the nation. Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha early this year after a distinguished 33-year tenure.

