Left Menu

Nation Mourns: Former PM Manmohan Singh's Legacy Honored

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, renowned for his economic reforms in 1991, passed away at 92. Leaders from across India mourned his loss, highlighting his contributions that transformed the nation. His 'last darshan' will be held in Delhi, with tributes pouring in from across the political spectrum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:54 IST
Nation Mourns: Former PM Manmohan Singh's Legacy Honored
Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu expressed grief over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, emphasizing his pivotal role in India's economic liberalization. Kinjarapu remarked that Singh's legacy will continue to inspire millions, particularly the youth, and conveyed his condolences.

In a show of respect, Union Minister ML Khattar paid tribute, praying for Singh's peace in the afterlife. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Singh's residence in Delhi to pay his respects, joined by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, and Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal.

Former PM Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday evening at AIIMS, Delhi, after collapsing at home due to age-related ailments. His body will be available for public homage at the All India Congress Committee headquarters on Saturday morning, followed by cremation near Rajghat, in accordance with tradition.

Manmohan Singh, an esteemed economist and long-serving Prime Minister of India, spearheaded the monumental economic reforms of 1991, fostering foreign investment and reducing governmental control to propel economic growth. His administration also enacted significant policies like the Right to Information Act and MGNREGA, enhancing transparency and employment.

Having served as the 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, and previously as Reserve Bank of India governor, Singh's illustrious career left an indelible mark on the nation. Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha early this year after a distinguished 33-year tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024