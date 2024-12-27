Chhattisgarh to Introduce Sahibzadas' Stories in School Curriculum

In a move to bridge the younger generation with India's illustrious past, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai declared that stories of Guru Gobind Singh's Sahibzadas—Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh—will be integrated into the state's school curriculum from the next academic term. This announcement was made during Veer Bal Diwas, held in Raipur.

Speaking at the event, CM Sai emphasized, "The sacrifice of the Sahibzadas teaches us to stand for truth and righteousness. Their bravery and moral teachings are intended to guide the youth on a path of integrity and patriotism." During the event, the Chief Minister viewed an animated film about the Sahibzadas and described their sacrifice as "an eternal chapter in India's proud history." He highlighted the initiative as a means to imbue students with a sense of nationalism and ethical principles.

Baba Zorawar Singh, aged nine, and Baba Fateh Singh, aged seven, sons of Guru Gobind Singh, exhibited unparalleled bravery by refusing to convert to Islam under Mughal persecution. On December 26, 1705, they became martyrs, symbolizing steadfast faith and resolve. Their story remains a source of inspiration globally, as noted in the release. CM Sai expressed, "Their sacrifice embodies not just Sikh pride but national pride, essential for all students to understand their responsibilities and ideals."

The state government plans to provide related literature and visual aids to schools, making these stories more relatable and compelling for students. Previously, on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the bravery of the Sahibzadas during 'Veer Baal Diwas,' emphasizing their role in reinforcing India's robust democracy.

PM Modi, addressing an event at Bharat Mandapam in the capital on 'Veer Baal Diwas,' remarked, "The Sahibzadas' courage and sacrifice underpin the democratic values India cherishes today." He mentioned the inception of this observance to honor the valor and sacrifices of the Sahibzadas, while also congratulating Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees during his speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)