Nation Bids Farewell to Visionary Leader: Manmohan Singh

The nation mourns the loss of distinguished leader and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related issues. His contributions, including the 1991 economic liberalization reforms, have left an indelible mark on the country's progress.

Singh's mortal remains were enshrined with the national flag in Delhi, where the final rites will be conducted with full state honors. A public viewing is scheduled for Saturday morning at the All India Congress Committee headquarters, where party leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are expected to pay their respects.

Renowned for his tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, Singh played an instrumental role in transforming India's economic landscape, advocating for foreign investment, and decreasing government control. His landmark legislation, such as the introduction of MGNREGA and the Right to Information Act, underscored his commitment to economic and social reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)