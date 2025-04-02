Delhi Police Crack Down on Multi-Crore Property Fraud and Kidnapping Case

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi police have arrested a man connected to a high-stakes property fraud case involving misappropriation of funds totaling crores of rupees. Identified as Mohsin Mohammed, 36, the accused allegedly misused company funds, deploying Rs 3.33 crore for personal expenses.

Police revealed that the accused had secured credit facilities amounting to Rs 95 crores from Yes Bank Limited back in 2016. Mohammed is said to have sold flats constructed on the mortgaged property, amassing Rs 13 crores from unsuspecting homebuyers in the process. His arrest on March 26, 2025, followed a police raid at a hotel in Nizamuddin (West).

In an unrelated crime, two individuals were arrested for their involvement in the kidnapping and robbery of a cab driver, following an incident on March 27, 2025, near Adarsh Nagar. The police detained Vishnu Jha and Deepak, known as habitual offenders, recovering the stolen vehicle in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)