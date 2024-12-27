Nation Mourns the Passing of India's Economic Architect, Manmohan Singh

On Friday, former President Ramnath Kovind expressed profound grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, affectionately referring to him as the 'architect' of the Indian economy. In a self-recorded video, Kovind shared his sentiments, emphasizing the personal loss he feels from the passing of a figure he has long admired for his politeness and economic foresight.

Manmohan Singh, aged 92, passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday due to age-related health conditions. A sudden loss of consciousness led to his admission to AIIMS, where he eventually succumbed. In his tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the national loss, lauding Singh's journey through the upheavals of partition to becoming a pivotal force behind India's economic transformation.

Singh, who was born on September 26, 1932, has an unparalleled legacy including roles as the Reserve Bank of India governor and the 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. His leadership and reforms in 1991 significantly liberalized India's economy, spurring foreign investment and growth. He retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year, marking the end of his 33-year tenure in the legislative house. His final rites will be conducted with full state honors, reflecting his esteemed position in Indian history.

(With inputs from agencies.)