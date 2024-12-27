Nation Mourns: Manmohan Singh's Legacy as a Visionary Economist

The death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday evening has left the nation in deep mourning. Singh, an acclaimed economist and former leader, passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. His sudden loss of consciousness at home led to his rushed admission to AIIMS.

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh expressed his grief, labeling Singh's demise a substantial 'setback' for the nation. Praising him as an honest leader and a great economist, Sanjay Singh stated, 'This nation will remember Manmohan Singh ji as a great economist and honest Prime Minister.' Congress leader Raj Babbar echoed these sentiments, underscoring Singh's dedication to uplifting the nation's poor through sound economic policies.

Leaders from various political spheres, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have expressed their sorrow, acknowledging Singh's pivotal role in introducing the 1991 economic liberalization reforms. The former Prime Minister is set to be cremated at Rajghat with full state honors, a testament to his enduring legacy and the impact of his leadership on India's progress.

