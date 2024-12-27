Left Menu

Nation Mourns: Manmohan Singh's Legacy as a Visionary Economist

The nation is in mourning over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Tributes pour in for the distinguished economist who led India through economic reforms. Political leaders across party lines express grief, describing his passing as a significant loss for the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:05 IST
Nation Mourns: Manmohan Singh's Legacy as a Visionary Economist
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday evening has left the nation in deep mourning. Singh, an acclaimed economist and former leader, passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. His sudden loss of consciousness at home led to his rushed admission to AIIMS.

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh expressed his grief, labeling Singh's demise a substantial 'setback' for the nation. Praising him as an honest leader and a great economist, Sanjay Singh stated, 'This nation will remember Manmohan Singh ji as a great economist and honest Prime Minister.' Congress leader Raj Babbar echoed these sentiments, underscoring Singh's dedication to uplifting the nation's poor through sound economic policies.

Leaders from various political spheres, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have expressed their sorrow, acknowledging Singh's pivotal role in introducing the 1991 economic liberalization reforms. The former Prime Minister is set to be cremated at Rajghat with full state honors, a testament to his enduring legacy and the impact of his leadership on India's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024