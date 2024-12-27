Left Menu

India Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Dr. Manmohan Singh

India is mourning the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh, an esteemed economist and former Prime Minister. His groundbreaking economic reforms and leadership significantly contributed to India's progress. State leaders, including Keshav Prasad Maurya, G Kishan Reddy, and Kiran Choudhary, commemorate his impactful legacy following his passing at 92.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 14:16 IST
UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is mourning the loss of its esteemed former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92. Recognized as a visionary economist, Singh made a significant impact through his economic reforms, which continue to influence the country's progress, according to Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy highlighted Singh's pivotal role in transforming India's economic landscape, noting contributions made during his tenure as Finance Minister. Singh's legacy, including the 1991 economic liberalization, reinforced India's economic stability amid global challenges. His dedication and strategic foresight were celebrated by leaders nationwide.

BJP MP Kiran Choudhary reflected on her collaboration with Singh, describing him as remarkably honest and diligent. The former PM's efforts in positions such as RBI Governor and his initiatives, like the Right to Information Act, have left a lasting imprint. Singh's passing marks the end of an era in Indian politics, leaving a profound legacy in economic policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

