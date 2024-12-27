India Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Dr. Manmohan Singh

India is mourning the loss of its esteemed former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92. Recognized as a visionary economist, Singh made a significant impact through his economic reforms, which continue to influence the country's progress, according to Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy highlighted Singh's pivotal role in transforming India's economic landscape, noting contributions made during his tenure as Finance Minister. Singh's legacy, including the 1991 economic liberalization, reinforced India's economic stability amid global challenges. His dedication and strategic foresight were celebrated by leaders nationwide.

BJP MP Kiran Choudhary reflected on her collaboration with Singh, describing him as remarkably honest and diligent. The former PM's efforts in positions such as RBI Governor and his initiatives, like the Right to Information Act, have left a lasting imprint. Singh's passing marks the end of an era in Indian politics, leaving a profound legacy in economic policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)