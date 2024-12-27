Delhi Surgeons Triumph in Unusual Razor Swallowing Case

In a striking case intertwining surgical emergencies with mental health, doctors at a Delhi hospital adeptly treated a 20-year-old who swallowed a razor during a heated altercation with his father. This young man, battling depression and suicidal inclinations, ingested the razor in two pieces, heightening the risk to his life. Compounding the family's struggles, his father is also afflicted by mental illness.

Diagnostics revealed the razor's blade holder nestled in his stomach, while the handle had migrated to his large intestine. A surgical team, spearheaded by Dr. Tarun Mittal, with doctors Anmol Ahuja, Shresth Manglik, Rakesh S, Karthik Krishna, and Tanushree Nahata, undertook a meticulous two-step procedure.

Initially, a laparotomy ensued to retrieve the blade from the stomach. Following this, the team painstakingly maneuvered the handle through the colon via sigmoidoscopy for removal. Dr. Mittal emphasized the dual challenge of treating the physical affliction and addressing psychological factors. He advocated for early mental health intervention and stigma elimination, highlighting the dangers of neglecting mental health due to fear or shame.

The young man's actions, driven by emotional turmoil, highlight the critical need for mental health awareness and support. Post-surgery, he is recovering physically and being steered towards counseling for his depression and suicidal thoughts. Concurrently, his family aims to pursue mental health support for his father.

The family expressed profound gratitude towards the medical team for their decisive intervention. "We are immensely relieved and grateful for the doctors' swift care," his mother stated. Dr. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of Sir Gangaram Hospital, lauded the surgical team's skill in managing the delicate operation, reaffirming the hospital's commitment to holistic patient care with a focus on mental health concerns.

