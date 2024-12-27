Left Menu

Wall Street Braces for Year-End Gains Amid Volatile Trading

U.S. stock index futures dropped on Friday following a week of traditionally strong market performance. The Dow extended its gains, while the Nasdaq faced pressure from higher Treasury yields. Investors are keen on a potential 'Santa Claus rally' as trading volume remains low during the holiday-shortened week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:06 IST
Wall Street Braces for Year-End Gains Amid Volatile Trading
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Friday saw a downturn in U.S. stock index futures as investors prepared to end a week characterized by heightened optimism across Wall Street's main indexes during the typically strong holiday season.

The Dow registered its sixth consecutive session in positive territory on Thursday, amid low-volume year-end trading. Conversely, tech and growth stocks felt the pressure from rising U.S. Treasury yields. As of early Friday morning, Dow E-minis had decreased by 119 points, equivalent to 0.27%, and S&P 500 E-minis were down by 22 points, or 0.36%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures fell 92.25 points, representing a 0.42% drop, particularly as Nvidia and Tesla stocks experienced declines in premarket trading. The S&P 500 is nearing its strongest week in almost two months, with investors eyeing the 'Santa Claus rally' to potentially reach new records despite a subdued trading environment. Markets are now set to shift focus to the December employment report due on January 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024