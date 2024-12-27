Wall Street Braces for Year-End Gains Amid Volatile Trading
U.S. stock index futures dropped on Friday following a week of traditionally strong market performance. The Dow extended its gains, while the Nasdaq faced pressure from higher Treasury yields. Investors are keen on a potential 'Santa Claus rally' as trading volume remains low during the holiday-shortened week.
Friday saw a downturn in U.S. stock index futures as investors prepared to end a week characterized by heightened optimism across Wall Street's main indexes during the typically strong holiday season.
The Dow registered its sixth consecutive session in positive territory on Thursday, amid low-volume year-end trading. Conversely, tech and growth stocks felt the pressure from rising U.S. Treasury yields. As of early Friday morning, Dow E-minis had decreased by 119 points, equivalent to 0.27%, and S&P 500 E-minis were down by 22 points, or 0.36%.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures fell 92.25 points, representing a 0.42% drop, particularly as Nvidia and Tesla stocks experienced declines in premarket trading. The S&P 500 is nearing its strongest week in almost two months, with investors eyeing the 'Santa Claus rally' to potentially reach new records despite a subdued trading environment. Markets are now set to shift focus to the December employment report due on January 10.
(With inputs from agencies.)
