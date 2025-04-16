Displacement Dilemma: Uncertain Futures in Madrasi Camp

Nearly half of the residents in south Delhi's Madrasi Camp face uncertainty after being declared ineligible for housing relocation to Narela. The decision has left them worrying about losing their jobs and disrupting their children's education.

An evacuation notice issued on September 8, 2024, for a new flyover construction was temporarily stayed by the Delhi High Court. Yet, a government survey in November listed only 189 of the 370 families as eligible for the relocation, with notices confirming this in April.

The displacement could interrupt children's studies, who currently attend affordable local schools. Residents, reliant on low-income jobs, express fears over further destabilization and despair at the lack of viable alternatives.

