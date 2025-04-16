Displacement Dilemma: Uncertain Futures in Madrasi Camp
Residents of Madrasi Camp in Delhi face uncertain futures after being deemed ineligible for government housing relocation. Many fear loss of livelihoods and disruption to their children's education. Despite a court stay, concerns over stability persist as families grapple with potential displacement.
- Country:
- India
Nearly half of the residents in south Delhi's Madrasi Camp face uncertainty after being declared ineligible for housing relocation to Narela. The decision has left them worrying about losing their jobs and disrupting their children's education.
An evacuation notice issued on September 8, 2024, for a new flyover construction was temporarily stayed by the Delhi High Court. Yet, a government survey in November listed only 189 of the 370 families as eligible for the relocation, with notices confirming this in April.
The displacement could interrupt children's studies, who currently attend affordable local schools. Residents, reliant on low-income jobs, express fears over further destabilization and despair at the lack of viable alternatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CollegeDekho Secures INR 30 Crore to Revolutionize Higher Education Guidance
Madhya Pradesh CM Launches 'Sandipani Vidyalaya': A Revolutionary Step in Education
Yogi Adityanath's Bold Leap: Transforming Infrastructure and Education in Uttar Pradesh
In SC, Ranveer Allahbadia seeks modification of condition to deposit passport, says it affects livelihood.
Rising Education Costs: A Call to Enforce EWS Provisions