Nation Mourns: Legacy of Former PM Manmohan Singh Remembered

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday shared his heartfelt condolences following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, hailing him as an intellectual, economist, and dedicated leader. Sharma emphasized that Singh's economic reforms led the country into a transformative era.

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel also expressed grief, reflecting on the former prime minister's profound impact on the nation. Baghel remarked, 'We have lost one of the nation's gems. His contributions will always be remembered.'

Manmohan Singh, aged 92, passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, due to age-related conditions. Renowned for his economic expertise, Singh spearheaded India's economic liberalization in 1991 and served as prime minister from 2004 to 2014, introducing landmark policies like MGNREGA and the RTI Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)