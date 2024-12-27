AIADMK Calls for CBI Probe in Anna University Assault Case
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami demands a CBI investigation into an alleged sexual assault case at Anna University. Criticizing the DMK government, he announced a statewide protest on December 30, citing the rise in crime and lawlessness in Tamil Nadu.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, General Secretary of AIADMK, has called for the transfer of a sexual assault case at Anna University to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The demand comes amid intense criticism of the DMK-led government's handling of the issue.
Announcing a statewide protest scheduled for December 30, Palaniswami pointed fingers at the state administration for an increasing crime rate, particularly murder, rape, and robbery, suggesting a breakdown of law and order in Tamil Nadu. He accused the DMK of safeguarding its party members in the sexual assault case.
Meanwhile, BJP state president K. Annamalai staged a dramatic protest against the DMK government by whipping himself at his residence. Annamalai described his action as a protest against ongoing injustices in the state and criticized the government's alleged inadequacies in addressing harassment cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cooperative Federalism: Bridging Kerala-Tamil Nadu Ties Amidst State Challenges
Deluge in Tamil Nadu: Relief Efforts Amid Torrential Downpour
Honoring Periyar: Unity and Social Progress in Tamil Nadu and Kerala
Rains Ravage Tamil Nadu: Schools Shut, Reservoirs Surge
IMD Issues Yellow Alert: Heavy Rains Predicted Across Tamil Nadu