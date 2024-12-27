Remembering Manmohan Singh: Economist, Leader, Visionary

India mourns the loss of Manmohan Singh, the nation's 13th Prime Minister, who passed away at the age of 92. Known for his vast economic expertise, Singh significantly contributed to modern India's economic landscape. His death has prompted political figures to acknowledge his legacy.

Former Congress leader Salman Khurshid described Singh as a beacon of compassion and wisdom. Meira Kumar, another Congress leader, highlighted Singh's sensitivity and potential in advancing the nation. His economic reforms, notably during the crisis in America, are part of his enduring legacy.

The Himachal Assembly Speaker, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, emphasized Singh's contributions, ranging from Digital India to the National Health Mission. Singh's role in educational advancement, including institutes like IIT and AIIMS, was also celebrated. Remembered as both an economist and statesman, Singh's passing leaves a profound void.

(With inputs from agencies.)