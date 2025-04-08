Jammu and Kashmir Parties Break Away from Separatists

The Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front have severed ties with the separatist group Hurriyat Conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday.

Shah emphasized that this decision showcases increasing trust in the Indian Constitution within the region.

The announcement coincides with Shah's three-day visit to the area, where he commended the movement as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a unified India.

