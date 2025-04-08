Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Parties Break Away from Separatists

Three parties in Jammu and Kashmir have distanced themselves from the separatist Hurriyat Conference. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced this, highlighting growing trust in India's Constitution. This move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a united India, as more organizations reject separatism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:30 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Parties Break Away from Separatists
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front have severed ties with the separatist group Hurriyat Conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday.

Shah emphasized that this decision showcases increasing trust in the Indian Constitution within the region.

The announcement coincides with Shah's three-day visit to the area, where he commended the movement as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a unified India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025