Legacy of Rai: Remembering Folk Dance Artist Ram Sahay Panday
Renowned folk dance artist Ram Sahay Panday, celebrated for his contributions to the 'Rai' dance of Bundelkhand, passed away at 92. He popularized the dance globally, enthralling audiences in 18 countries with over 100 performances. He was honored with the Padma Shri in 2022.
- Country:
- India
The world of folk dance mourns the loss of Ram Sahay Panday, an acclaimed 'Rai' dance artist who passed away early Tuesday in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh. The 92-year-old Padma Shri awardee had battled prolonged illness, family sources revealed.
Panday's illustrious career, which spanned six decades, saw him bring Bundelkhand's Rai dance to the forefront, infusing it with the rhythmic beats of the 'Mridangam'. His dedication led to over 100 performances across 18 countries, earning international acclaim.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid tribute to Panday, highlighting his achievements in adverse circumstances. Yadav remarked on Panday's unwavering passion and how he championed the Rai folk dance both in India and abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
