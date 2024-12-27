Tragic Bus Accident in Bathinda Claims Eight Lives; PM Modi Announces Compensation
In Bathinda, Punjab, a bus accident led to the deaths of eight people, including a child. Prime Minister Modi declared Rs 2 lakh compensation for victims' families and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Authorities confirm the rescue of 46 passengers and ongoing identification of casualties.
- Country:
- India
In a heartbreaking tragedy, a bus accident in Bathinda, Punjab, claimed the lives of eight individuals, among them a 2-year-old girl. The incident occurred when the driver reportedly lost control of the speeding vehicle. Authorities have identified five of the deceased, with efforts continuing for the remaining victims.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the families of those who perished. Those injured will receive Rs 50,000. The Prime Minister conveyed his grief and spoke of his hopes for the swift recovery of the injured.
Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray confirmed the tragic loss and affirmed the government's commitment to support the affected families. Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal revealed that 46 passengers were successfully rescued, and assured that the surviving passengers are in stable health conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bathinda
- Bus accident
- Narendra Modi
- Compensation
- Punjab
- Ex-gratia
- Victims
- Rescue
- Relief funds
- Injured
ALSO READ
Punjab & Sind Bank's Ambitious Rs 3,000 Crore Infrastructure Bond Debut
Pioneering Regenerative Foodscapes in Punjab: A Workshop to Cultivate Change
Diplomatic Deadlock: Justice Eludes Assault Victims
Punjab's Fight for Farmers' Rights: Dallewal's Hunger Strike Intensifies
BJP Allegations Stir Tensions Ahead of Punjab Elections