Tragic Bus Accident in Bathinda Claims Eight Lives; PM Modi Announces Compensation

In a heartbreaking tragedy, a bus accident in Bathinda, Punjab, claimed the lives of eight individuals, among them a 2-year-old girl. The incident occurred when the driver reportedly lost control of the speeding vehicle. Authorities have identified five of the deceased, with efforts continuing for the remaining victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the families of those who perished. Those injured will receive Rs 50,000. The Prime Minister conveyed his grief and spoke of his hopes for the swift recovery of the injured.

Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray confirmed the tragic loss and affirmed the government's commitment to support the affected families. Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal revealed that 46 passengers were successfully rescued, and assured that the surviving passengers are in stable health conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)