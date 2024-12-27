Nation Bids Farewell to Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh

The political fraternity mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, at the age of 92. His contributions to India's economic and developmental landscape remain unparalleled.

Praising Singh's leadership, NCP MP Praful Patel reflected on Singh's impactful political journey and his commitment to national progress. Patel shared his experiences working alongside Singh, emphasizing the former PM's consistent drive for development.

VCK Founder-President Thol. Thirumavalavan joined Patel in paying homage, recognizing Singh's extensive work for the nation. Singh, a key figure during India's economic reforms in the 1990s, will have his last rites performed in Delhi on Saturday.

