Nation Bids Farewell to Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, known for transformative economic reforms, passed away at 92. His leadership, marked by national growth and global recognition, is mourned by leaders like NCP's Praful Patel and VCK's Thol. Thirumavalavan. Last rites will occur in Delhi this Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:15 IST
Nationalist Congress Party MP Praful Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The political fraternity mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, at the age of 92. His contributions to India's economic and developmental landscape remain unparalleled.

Praising Singh's leadership, NCP MP Praful Patel reflected on Singh's impactful political journey and his commitment to national progress. Patel shared his experiences working alongside Singh, emphasizing the former PM's consistent drive for development.

VCK Founder-President Thol. Thirumavalavan joined Patel in paying homage, recognizing Singh's extensive work for the nation. Singh, a key figure during India's economic reforms in the 1990s, will have his last rites performed in Delhi on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

