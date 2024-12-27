Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Eight Lives in Bathinda

A tragic bus accident in Bathinda resulted in the deaths of eight individuals, including a 2-year-old girl. Officials confirmed that five victims have been identified. A total of 46 passengers were rescued. The driver lost control of the bus, which was traveling at high speed.

Updated: 27-12-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:30 IST


In a devastating incident on Friday, a high-speed bus accident claimed the lives of eight people, including a toddler, in Bathinda. Authorities reported the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the fatal crash.

Showkat Ahmad Parray, Bathinda's Deputy Commissioner, confirmed that five victims have been identified while three remain unnamed. The tragic event saw five pronounced dead at Talwandi hospital and the remaining three at the civil hospital in Bathinda. Parray assured that government support would be extended to the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, Amneet Kondal, Senior Superintendent of Police Bathinda, revealed that 46 passengers were safely rescued following the accident. According to her, besides the confirmed fatalities, the condition of other passengers is stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

