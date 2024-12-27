Left Menu

Peruvian Minimum Wage Increase Sparks Economic Optimism

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte announced a 10% increase in the minimum wage, setting the new monthly minimum at approximately $301.30. This move follows signs of economic recovery in Peru, which plunged into a recession last year. The wage hike aims to boost the nation's economic rebound.

In a move to bolster economic growth, Peru's President Dina Boluarte declared a 10% increase in the country's minimum wage, effective immediately. The change raises the minimum monthly income to about $301.30.

This decision arrives amidst encouraging signals of economic recovery in Peru, which had previously entered a recession last year.

Officials hope the wage increase will stimulate spending and further catalyze Peru's path to economic stability.

