Peruvian Minimum Wage Increase Sparks Economic Optimism
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte announced a 10% increase in the minimum wage, setting the new monthly minimum at approximately $301.30. This move follows signs of economic recovery in Peru, which plunged into a recession last year. The wage hike aims to boost the nation's economic rebound.
Updated: 27-12-2024 21:31 IST
- Peru
In a move to bolster economic growth, Peru's President Dina Boluarte declared a 10% increase in the country's minimum wage, effective immediately. The change raises the minimum monthly income to about $301.30.
This decision arrives amidst encouraging signals of economic recovery in Peru, which had previously entered a recession last year.
Officials hope the wage increase will stimulate spending and further catalyze Peru's path to economic stability.
