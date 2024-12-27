Peruvian Minimum Wage Increase Sparks Economic Optimism

In a move to bolster economic growth, Peru's President Dina Boluarte declared a 10% increase in the country's minimum wage, effective immediately. The change raises the minimum monthly income to about $301.30.

This decision arrives amidst encouraging signals of economic recovery in Peru, which had previously entered a recession last year.

Officials hope the wage increase will stimulate spending and further catalyze Peru's path to economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)