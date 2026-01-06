Surajkund Mela 2023: Crafting India's Cultural Essence

The world-renowned Surajkund International Crafts Mela is set to showcase India's cultural versatility from January 31 to February 15 in Faridabad, Haryana. The event highlights Viksit Bharat-Atmanirbhar Bharat, focusing on Indian artisans and traditional performances.

Special cultural nights featuring Haryanvi artist performances are planned to promote regional heritage. The Haryana Tourism Department is working diligently to ensure the fair's success, with 60% of civil work already completed.

Minister Arvind Sharma emphasized smooth transportation, directing coordination with relevant departments to facilitate visitor access to the venue. Enhanced parking, security, and connectivity are among the priorities for accommodating the crowd.

