Surajkund Mela 2023: Crafting India's Cultural Essence
The 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad, Haryana, emphasizes the theme of Viksit Bharat-Atmanirbhar Bharat. This cultural festival will showcase diverse artisans and performances, promoting Indian heritage. Scheduled from January 31 to February 15, it entails comprehensive preparations for an expected surge of visitors.
- Country:
- India
The world-renowned Surajkund International Crafts Mela is set to showcase India's cultural versatility from January 31 to February 15 in Faridabad, Haryana. The event highlights Viksit Bharat-Atmanirbhar Bharat, focusing on Indian artisans and traditional performances.
Special cultural nights featuring Haryanvi artist performances are planned to promote regional heritage. The Haryana Tourism Department is working diligently to ensure the fair's success, with 60% of civil work already completed.
Minister Arvind Sharma emphasized smooth transportation, directing coordination with relevant departments to facilitate visitor access to the venue. Enhanced parking, security, and connectivity are among the priorities for accommodating the crowd.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Massive Eviction in Burhachapori: Restoring Assam's Wild Heritage
Collective Effort Urged for UNESCO Listing of Muziris Heritage
Preserving India's Literary Heritage: New Releases Celebrated
Indian Languages: Pillars of Unity and Heritage
Reviving the Legacy: Minister Reviews Hampi's Heritage and Tourism