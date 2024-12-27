Tragic End: Teen's Life Cut Short After Parental Scolding

A tragic incident unfolded in Indrapuram as a 17-year-old, identified as Kajal Singh, reportedly ended her life following a reprimand from her father about her study habits, police reported.

The teenager, a Class 12 student, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room by her father, Jaiveer Singh. Prior to this, she was scolded for sleeping during the afternoon instead of focusing on her studies, ACP Swantra Kumar Singh revealed.

Upon discovering his daughter's condition, Jaiveer rushed her to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. The police have sent her body for a post-mortem and a detailed investigation is currently underway, noted ACP Singh.

