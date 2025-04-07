Fake Cardiologist Arrest Raises Questions Over Hospital Deaths in Madhya Pradesh

Narendra John Camm, accused of posing as a cardiologist, was apprehended in relation to the deaths of seven patients in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. Authorities launched an investigation after suspicions of his fraudulent medical credentials surfaced.

The suspect was arrested following a First Information Report (FIR) by Damoh's Chief Medical and Health Officer, which accused Camm of forgery and cheating. The police, acting promptly, tracked him down in Prayagraj, UP.

The district administration has ordered an investigation into the hospital deaths, with the Jabalpur Medical College set to conduct a thorough examination into the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)