Fake Cardiologist Arrest Raises Questions Over Hospital Deaths in Madhya Pradesh
Narendra John Camm, alleged to be a fake cardiologist, was arrested for his involvement in the deaths of seven patients at a hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. The arrest came following a complaint regarding his bogus medical degree. Authorities are further investigating the matter.
- Country:
- India
Narendra John Camm, accused of posing as a cardiologist, was apprehended in relation to the deaths of seven patients in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. Authorities launched an investigation after suspicions of his fraudulent medical credentials surfaced.
The suspect was arrested following a First Information Report (FIR) by Damoh's Chief Medical and Health Officer, which accused Camm of forgery and cheating. The police, acting promptly, tracked him down in Prayagraj, UP.
The district administration has ordered an investigation into the hospital deaths, with the Jabalpur Medical College set to conduct a thorough examination into the incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Three persons killed, 25 injured as bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district: Police.
Two women doctors killed, four others injured in accident in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district: Police.
Three siblings killed in motorcycle accident in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. Police.
Tomato Crisis: Madhya Pradesh Farmers Demand Government Intervention
Cheetah Cub Adventure: Strays Spark Wildlife Excitement in Madhya Pradesh