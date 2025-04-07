Left Menu

Fake Cardiologist Arrest Raises Questions Over Hospital Deaths in Madhya Pradesh

Narendra John Camm, alleged to be a fake cardiologist, was arrested for his involvement in the deaths of seven patients at a hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. The arrest came following a complaint regarding his bogus medical degree. Authorities are further investigating the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damoh | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:58 IST
Fake Cardiologist Arrest Raises Questions Over Hospital Deaths in Madhya Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Narendra John Camm, accused of posing as a cardiologist, was apprehended in relation to the deaths of seven patients in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. Authorities launched an investigation after suspicions of his fraudulent medical credentials surfaced.

The suspect was arrested following a First Information Report (FIR) by Damoh's Chief Medical and Health Officer, which accused Camm of forgery and cheating. The police, acting promptly, tracked him down in Prayagraj, UP.

The district administration has ordered an investigation into the hospital deaths, with the Jabalpur Medical College set to conduct a thorough examination into the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025