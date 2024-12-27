Uttarakhand to Add 1.23 Lakh New Voters in 2025: Final List Out Soon

Uttarakhand is gearing up to welcome over 123,250 new voters to its electoral rolls this January. The Chief Electoral Officer's office, led by Dr. B V R C Purushottam, has finalized preparations for the publication of the updated voter list, which is scheduled to be released on January 6, 2025. This initiative falls under the Special Summary Revision Program 2025, based on eligibility criteria established for January 1, 2025.

Among the newly added voters, 58,917 are men, 64,322 are women, and 11 individuals identify as third-gender. Dr. Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, highlighted the Election Commission of India's yearly updates under the Special Summary Revision Program, allowing citizens meeting specific age requirements on four predefined dates to enroll.

The revised voter list, which reflects a consistent annual increase, marks a significant milestone in providing equal electoral opportunities. The state registered 1135590 voters over the past five years on the January 1 criteria, demonstrating steady growth in civic participation. Final preparations are underway to ensure a timely and accurate release of the voter list for 2025.

