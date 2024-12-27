Congress Criticizes Government for Manmohan Singh's Funeral Location
The Congress has expressed disapproval over the decision to hold former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's last rites at Nigambodh Ghat, calling it an insult to India's first Sikh PM. It's argued a more prominent site should have been chosen for this influential leader's funeral and memorial.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party expressed strong disapproval on Friday regarding the central government's decision to hold the last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Nigambodh Ghat. They labeled the choice as a 'deliberate insult' to India's first Sikh Prime Minister. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh emphasized the public's bewilderment over the government's inability to secure a dignified location for Singh's cremation.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging that Manmohan Singh's cremation occur at a venue where a memorial could be erected to honor his legacy. Kharge highlighted Singh's exceptional achievements, his economic foresight as a respected economist, and his global stature in international politics.
Adding to the critique, Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Alka Lamba also condemned the government's decision. Tewari called it 'extremely unfortunate,' while Lamba questioned the intent behind such a decision, urging respect and honor for Singh's service. Despite the objections, the Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed the State funeral would proceed at Nigambodh Ghat on December 28, 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
