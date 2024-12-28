Wall Street's Volatility Sparks Year-End Profit Taking Frenzy

Wall Street indices took a tumble as the year drew to a close, with investors engaging in profit-taking and tax harvesting activities. This movement heightened market volatility as U.S. stocks, despite a stellar year, ended down on Friday.

The U.S. dollar stayed strong with a nearly 7% annual gain, while the Japanese yen faced another year of losses, down against multiple currencies. Markets have remained thin, intensifying these shifts as traders braced for a shorter holiday week.

Leading the declines were significant tech players, including Tesla and Amazon, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite saw notable losses. Traders cited pension fund rebalancing as a potential cause for the abrupt sell-off, hitting megacap stocks more severely.

