Haryana Announces Winter Break in Schools

Haryana's Directorate of School Education declared a winter break for all schools from January 1 to 15, 2025. Schools will resume on January 16, but board class students might attend for practical exams. The Haryana Chief Minister’s Office confirmed the holidays via social media.

Updated: 28-12-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 10:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Directorate of School Education in Haryana has officially declared a winter break for students across all private and government schools in the state, set from January 1 to January 15, 2025. According to the issued notice, all educational institutions will remain closed during this period and are scheduled to resume activities on January 16, 2025.

Despite the break, students belonging to board classes, specifically 10th and 12th grades, may still need to attend school for practical examinations. This requirement aligns with the guidelines provided by the CBSE and ICSE boards.

The Haryana Chief Minister's Office publicly confirmed the holiday schedule. They posted the winter break announcement through their official social media account, assuring families and students of the upcoming time off. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

