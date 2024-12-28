Left Menu

Nation Mourns: Manmohan Singh’s Last Rites Marked by Fond Tributes and Historical Legacy

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, celebrated for his economic reforms and leadership, is being remembered as a statesman and visionary. Preparations are underway for his funeral in New Delhi, with Congress leaders and citizens paying homage. The government has confirmed plans for a memorial at his final resting place.

Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
As the nation bids farewell to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress stalwart Sushil Kumar Shinde emphasized Singh's gentlemanly demeanor and significance as a leader. 'He was a gentleman. He was an important PM for our country,' Shinde affirmed, highlighting Singh's compassion for the underprivileged and introduction of the Aadhar Card.

Amidst discussions over a fitting memorial, Congress leader Pawan Khera withheld comments on the specifics but acknowledged the widespread interest in the matter. 'This is not the right time to comment on this issue. The entire country is seeing what is going on,' Khera remarked, as various political figures weigh in.

The AICC headquarters currently hosts Singh's mortal remains for party members and followers to express their reverence. His funeral rites are scheduled at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi. Across the city, citizens, like East Delhi's Jasmeet, gathered to honor Singh's legacy and his impact on the nation.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a memorial at Singh's funeral site. 'This is in keeping with such tradition,' Kharge expressed, underscoring the importance of memorials for statesmen.

The government assured Kharge that space would be provided for a memorial post-fulfilling necessary procedural requirements. Dr Manmohan Singh's passing at age 92 marks the end of a political era, with his pioneering economic policies leaving a lasting legacy. His journey from Finance Minister to the 13th Prime Minister was marked by transformative leadership and international recognition.

