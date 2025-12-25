Left Menu

Honoring Nirmal Mahato: A Legacy of Inspiration

On the 75th birth anniversary of Nirmal Mahato, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tribute to the late leader, recognizing his pivotal role in the statehood movement. Mahato's contributions continue to inspire the youth of Jharkhand, serving as a guide for progress and pride for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-12-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 17:55 IST
Honoring Nirmal Mahato: A Legacy of Inspiration
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday paid heartfelt tributes to Nirmal Mahato, recognizing his role in Jharkhand's statehood movement, on the occasion of Mahato's 75th birth anniversary.

Soren, alongside notable figures such as his wife, Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren, and numerous party workers, commemorated Mahato by offering floral tributes and garlanding his statue at Jail More. Mahato, the former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president, was tragically assassinated on August 8, 1987, in Jamshedpur.

Praising Mahato's invaluable contributions, Soren stated, 'Mahato ji's ideals and thoughts continue to propel the state forward. He remains a guide and source of inspiration for our youth. Proud to follow his legacy, we aim to uphold his ideas for continued progress.'

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025