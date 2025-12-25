Honoring Nirmal Mahato: A Legacy of Inspiration
On the 75th birth anniversary of Nirmal Mahato, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tribute to the late leader, recognizing his pivotal role in the statehood movement. Mahato's contributions continue to inspire the youth of Jharkhand, serving as a guide for progress and pride for the state.
Soren, alongside notable figures such as his wife, Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren, and numerous party workers, commemorated Mahato by offering floral tributes and garlanding his statue at Jail More. Mahato, the former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president, was tragically assassinated on August 8, 1987, in Jamshedpur.
Praising Mahato's invaluable contributions, Soren stated, 'Mahato ji's ideals and thoughts continue to propel the state forward. He remains a guide and source of inspiration for our youth. Proud to follow his legacy, we aim to uphold his ideas for continued progress.'
