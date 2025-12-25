Honoring Nirmal Mahato: A Legacy of Inspiration

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday paid heartfelt tributes to Nirmal Mahato, recognizing his role in Jharkhand's statehood movement, on the occasion of Mahato's 75th birth anniversary.

Soren, alongside notable figures such as his wife, Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren, and numerous party workers, commemorated Mahato by offering floral tributes and garlanding his statue at Jail More. Mahato, the former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president, was tragically assassinated on August 8, 1987, in Jamshedpur.

Praising Mahato's invaluable contributions, Soren stated, 'Mahato ji's ideals and thoughts continue to propel the state forward. He remains a guide and source of inspiration for our youth. Proud to follow his legacy, we aim to uphold his ideas for continued progress.'