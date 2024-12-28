NCW Launches Probe into Anna University Sexual Assault Case
The National Commission for Women has formed a two-member fact-finding committee to investigate the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at Anna University, Chennai. The committee will assess the incident's circumstances, gather facts, and suggest preventive measures. A Special Investigation Team has also been established.
In a significant development, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has set up a fact-finding committee to probe the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at Anna University in Chennai. The committee, consisting of Mamta Kumari and Praveen Dixit, aims to scrutinize the incident's circumstances and review the actions taken by authorities.
The committee plans to engage with all relevant parties, including the victim, her family, friends, officials, and NGOs, to collate comprehensive insights and recommend measures to curb such incidents in the future. The NCW has proactively taken cognizance of media reports highlighting this distressing case and has issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu DGP.
Compounding the scrutiny, the Madras High Court has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team composed of three IPS officers to thoroughly investigate the assault. The incident has sparked outrage, leading to the arrest of a suspect, as the victim's complaint detailed a terrifying encounter on university grounds. The investigation remains ongoing.
