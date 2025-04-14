Tragedy on Campus: Student's Untimely Demise
A 20-year-old college student named Sweety passed away after ingesting a poisonous substance. The incident occurred on campus, prompting immediate action by the college management and Chief Proctor. Despite being hospitalized, Sweety succumbed to her condition. Authorities have sent the body for post-mortem and continue to investigate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:23 IST
- Country:
- India
A 20-year-old college student tragically died after consuming a poisonous substance, according to local police reports on Monday.
Baradari Station House Officer (SHO) Dhananjay Kumar Pandey disclosed that Sweety, a BSc Biotech student, ingested the substance on Friday while on campus. Her classmates quickly notified the college authorities, prompting Chief Proctor Dr. Alok Khare to act swiftly with his team.
Despite being rushed to a private hospital, the student passed away on Monday. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Campus Clash: Hyderabad Students Protest Against IT Park Development
Tragic Collision in Delhi: Two Dead, Investigation Underway
Tragic Collision in West Delhi Claims Two Lives: Investigation Underway
Turmoil at Jadavpur University: Interim VC Removed Amid Campus Chaos
Call for Investigation: The Jamshedpur Encounter of Anuj Kanaujia