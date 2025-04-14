Tragedy on Campus: Student's Untimely Demise

A 20-year-old college student tragically died after consuming a poisonous substance, according to local police reports on Monday.

Baradari Station House Officer (SHO) Dhananjay Kumar Pandey disclosed that Sweety, a BSc Biotech student, ingested the substance on Friday while on campus. Her classmates quickly notified the college authorities, prompting Chief Proctor Dr. Alok Khare to act swiftly with his team.

Despite being rushed to a private hospital, the student passed away on Monday. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)