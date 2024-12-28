Left Menu

Winter Wonderland: Srinagar Wrapped in Snow's Embrace

Srinagar and several parts of Jammu and Kashmir are enveloped in heavy snowfall, transforming the summer capital into a picturesque winter destination. Tourists flock to the region as snow clearance operations continue, ensuring safe travel. Winter attractions and activities, including skiing in Gulmarg, are drawing visitors from across the globe.

Srinagar receives heavy snowfall on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Srinagar was blanketed in heavy snowfall on Saturday, turning the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir into a mesmerizing winter wonderland. Fresh overnight snow also covered Doda, where tourists reveled in the scenery. Doda's Deputy Commissioner, Harvinder Singh, confirmed road closures were promptly addressed, advising caution for drivers amid rising tourist numbers.

Snow clearance efforts are ongoing in Doda, with SSP Ganderbal Ragav S overseeing operations in Kangan. Anantnag and Budgam also received heavy snowfall overnight, contributing to the transformation of Srinagar into a picturesque, snow-draped landscape that attracts global visitors.

The first snowfall of the season paints a serene picture of Srinagar with snow-capped mountains, snow-dusted Dal Lake houseboats, and dormant saffron and apple orchards. Local markets are bustling with winter essentials, while the aroma of Kashmiri delicacies fills the air.

Winter in Jammu and Kashmir is synonymous with snow sports, as destinations like Gulmarg become hotspots for skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts. Baramulla, too, enjoyed fresh snow on Friday, creating a stunning visual contrast with the dark green pine forests.

The IMD predicts continued light snow and rain in the region until December 30, enhancing Jammu and Kashmir's allure as a winter tourism hotspot. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

