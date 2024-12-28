Hyderabad Minor Caught in Theft Spree Amidst Corruption Scandal

A minor in Hyderabad has been detained for the theft of gold and silver ornaments in the Hussaini Alam area, police report. The city's law enforcement recovered cash amounting to Rs 6,200, two cell phones, and gold and silver items totaling 85 grams, indicating the scale of the minor's criminal activities.

The accused, with roots in Hyderabad, abandoned his education after the third standard, gravitating instead towards illicit endeavors. Investigators reveal that he has previously stolen two-wheelers and a mobile phone within the city limits. His penchant for an extravagant lifestyle propelled him to plan and execute more property crimes, which led him to Hussaini Alam, where he broke into a locked residence.

Capitalizing on reliable intelligence, the Commissioner's Task Force, in collaboration with Hussaini Alam Police, detained the individual, recovering the stolen goods for further inquiry. Concurrently, the Anti-Corruption Bureau detained a Deputy Surveyor from Bhadradri Kothagudem district on bribery allegations, stating a high-profile arrest for demanding and accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe.

(With inputs from agencies.)