MMRDA Enforces Strict Dust Control Measures in Mumbai

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) introduces stringent guidelines to curb dust pollution from construction projects. These guidelines aim to improve air quality and support sustainable urban development. Non-compliance penalties include hefty fines and potential work suspension, affirming MMRDA's commitment to environmental priorities alongside developmental efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 19:19 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to combat escalating dust pollution, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has unveiled stringent guidelines targeting construction activities within the city. Aimed at enhancing Mumbai's air quality, these measures are designed to ensure sustainable urban development, according to an official press release.

The newly introduced protocols stipulate immediate action on dust control, continuous monitoring of construction activities, effective debris management, and stringent regulation of vehicle transport at MMRDA project locations. This initiative highlights the authority's dedication to tackling environmental challenges alongside its developmental goals.

Among the key measures, MMRDA has enforced a rigorous penalty structure to ensure compliance, with fines starting at Rs 5 lakhs for initial violations, escalating to Rs 20 lakhs and potential work suspension for repeat offenders. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the initiative's importance, aligning it with the government's commitment to a sustainable urban environment.

The Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman, Eknath Shinde, expressed the administration's prioritization of air quality improvement, stressing the dual focus on development and environmental protection. Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee called for stakeholder cooperation, underlining the shared responsibility for clean air.

Immediate implementation of these guidelines applies to both ongoing and future MMRDA projects, with Executive Engineers tasked with oversight, documentation, and weekly progress reporting. MMRDA reaffirms its mission to elevate Mumbai's status as a global leader in sustainable urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

