Odisha CM Urges Immediate Aid for Rain-hit Farmers

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed agriculture officials to ensure financial aid for farmers impacted by unseasonal rains. An assessment report is expected by December 30, following which funds will be transferred to farmers' bank accounts. A robust awareness campaign has also been initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-12-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 19:50 IST
The Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, has taken decisive action to support farmers affected by unseasonal rains, mandating agricultural officials to expedite financial aid. Majhi emphasized the urgency of helping farmers who have suffered crop losses due to adverse weather since December 20.

At a high-level review meeting, Majhi instructed officials to complete and submit an assessment report by December 30. Upon receipt of this report, assistance funds will be directly credited to farmers' bank accounts. He called on farmers to report crop damage by December 29 using the 'Krishi Rakhatha' portal or hotline 14447.

The meeting was attended by top officials including Deputy CM KV Singh Deo, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, and others. In alignment with his directives, Majhi also announced a comprehensive awareness campaign, encouraging eligible farmers to file for claims under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana within the stipulated time frame.

(With inputs from agencies.)

