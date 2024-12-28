Odisha CM Urges Immediate Aid for Rain-hit Farmers

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, has taken decisive action to support farmers affected by unseasonal rains, mandating agricultural officials to expedite financial aid. Majhi emphasized the urgency of helping farmers who have suffered crop losses due to adverse weather since December 20.

At a high-level review meeting, Majhi instructed officials to complete and submit an assessment report by December 30. Upon receipt of this report, assistance funds will be directly credited to farmers' bank accounts. He called on farmers to report crop damage by December 29 using the 'Krishi Rakhatha' portal or hotline 14447.

The meeting was attended by top officials including Deputy CM KV Singh Deo, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, and others. In alignment with his directives, Majhi also announced a comprehensive awareness campaign, encouraging eligible farmers to file for claims under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana within the stipulated time frame.

(With inputs from agencies.)