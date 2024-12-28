Left Menu

Tragic Case of Gender-Based Violence in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra's Parbhani district, Kundlik Uttam Kale allegedly set his wife Maina ablaze after she gave birth to their third daughter. The act was reportedly provoked by repeated domestic arguments over having daughters. Despite attempts to save her, Maina succumbed to severe burns. Kale has been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 20:16 IST
  • India

A horrific incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, where a man reportedly set his wife on fire following a domestic dispute. The victim, identified as Maina, had just given birth to the couple's third daughter, which ignited the argument.

Kundlik Uttam Kale, 32, allegedly doused his wife in petrol and set her alight at their Gangakhed Naka residence on Thursday night. Neighbors heard her cries and attempted to extinguish the flames. Tragically, Maina suffered fatal burns and passed away en route to the hospital.

The case has shocked the local community, raising serious concerns about gender discrimination within families. Authorities have arrested Kale, as the investigation continues into this distressing crime of gender-based violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

