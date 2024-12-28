Left Menu

Fadnavis Pushes for Solar Energy Advancement Amid Environmental Concerns

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasizes solar energy's role in developing various sectors and pushes for quality and speed in solar projects. Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal addresses solar panel disposal concerns, urging organized recycling methods as solar usage rises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 20:59 IST
Fadnavis Pushes for Solar Energy Advancement Amid Environmental Concerns
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underscored solar energy's pivotal role on Saturday, advocating for its integration across Maharashtra's agriculture, power generation, industry, and service sectors. During a Maharashtra State Electricity Board meeting, Fadnavis called for ensuring the quality of expedited solar projects statewide.

Aiming for energy self-sufficiency, the Chief Minister emphasized improving the state's electricity companies. He proposed increasing public involvement by potentially listing these companies publicly. Moreover, Fadnavis urged officials to boost district and divisional complaint mechanisms concerning energy department-managed companies.

The meeting included key figures like Minister of State for Energy Meghna Bordikar, Chief Minister's Secretary Shrikar Pardeshi, and other senior officials. Simultaneously, the National Green Tribunal demanded responses from the Union of India regarding a plea about inadequacies in photovoltaic solar panel disposal. The plea emphasizes the environmental dangers of improper management of discarded panels, a growing concern due to rising rural solar adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

