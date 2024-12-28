Maharashtra's Solar Surge: Fadnavis Advocates for Self-Reliance
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the promotion of solar energy to boost agriculture, industries, and service sectors. He urged for quality in solar projects and suggested listing government-run electricity companies to increase public participation, aiming for self-reliance in the energy sector.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called on the state administration to accelerate the promotion of solar energy across various sectors including agriculture, electricity generation, and industries. This initiative is seen as a critical step towards enhancing the state's self-reliance in energy.
Speaking at a Maharashtra State Electricity Board meeting, Fadnavis stressed the importance of maintaining quality in the ongoing solar projects. His remarks underscore the urgency of expediting efforts to leverage renewable resources for sustainable development.
The Chief Minister, who also oversees the energy portfolio, proposed listing government-run electricity firms to foster greater public involvement and investment, signaling a move towards democratizing the energy sector.
