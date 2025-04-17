Left Menu

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Acquires Stake in Infosys JV HIPUS

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has invested JPY 150 million (about Rs 8.9 crore) in Infosys-led Joint Venture HIPUS, acquiring a 2% stake. The JV focuses on improving procurement processes for Japanese corporations. The transaction is set to close in FY26's first quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:53 IST
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Acquires Stake in Infosys JV HIPUS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IT firm Infosys announced on Thursday that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has invested JPY 150 million (approximately Rs 8.9 crore) in the Infosys-led joint venture HIPUS. This acquisition gives MHI a 2% stake in the venture, enhancing its business opportunities in the region, according to a regulatory filing.

The deal is anticipated to finalize in the first quarter of FY26. HIPUS, a joint venture initiated in 2019, combines efforts from Infosys Singapore, Hitachi, Panasonic, and Pasona to streamline high-quality procurement practices leveraging digital platforms.

Following completion, Infosys Singapore will hold a 79% stake, while Hitachi, Panasonic, and Pasona will possess 15%, 2%, and 2% stakes respectively. MHI, renowned in sectors like energy and infrastructure, expects HIPUS to bolster procurement operations significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025