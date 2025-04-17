Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Acquires Stake in Infosys JV HIPUS

IT firm Infosys announced on Thursday that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has invested JPY 150 million (approximately Rs 8.9 crore) in the Infosys-led joint venture HIPUS. This acquisition gives MHI a 2% stake in the venture, enhancing its business opportunities in the region, according to a regulatory filing.

The deal is anticipated to finalize in the first quarter of FY26. HIPUS, a joint venture initiated in 2019, combines efforts from Infosys Singapore, Hitachi, Panasonic, and Pasona to streamline high-quality procurement practices leveraging digital platforms.

Following completion, Infosys Singapore will hold a 79% stake, while Hitachi, Panasonic, and Pasona will possess 15%, 2%, and 2% stakes respectively. MHI, renowned in sectors like energy and infrastructure, expects HIPUS to bolster procurement operations significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)