Tragedy Strikes: Boeing 737-800 Crash in South Korea

Boeing has expressed its condolences following the tragic crash of a 737-800 aircraft belonging to South Korea's Jeju Air.

The accident took place on Sunday, resulting in a significant loss of life and raising urgent questions about airline safety measures.

Officials are currently working alongside Jeju Air to investigate the cause of the accident and address the immediate needs of those affected. Boeing has confirmed its active communication with Jeju Air to support the ongoing response efforts and investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)