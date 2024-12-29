Jamnagar: From Desert Dreams to the World's Refining Hub

In 1999, Reliance Industries' Jamnagar refinery marked a pivotal transformation for India, pivoting the country from a fuel deficit to a self-sufficient nation, and subsequently, a fuel exporter.

Against expert advice, the ambitious project initiated by Dhirubhai Ambani was completed in a record 33 months, despite formidable challenges.

Today, it stands as the world's largest single site refining complex, playing a significant role in global petrochemical markets and contributing immensely to India's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)