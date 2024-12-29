Left Menu

Teen Climber Sets Record: Youngest Female Conquers World's Seven Peaks

Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 17-year-old student at Navy Children School, Mumbai, has become the youngest female to climb the highest peaks on all seven continents. She completed her journey by scaling Mt Vincent in Antarctica, marking a significant milestone in mountaineering history. The Indian Navy and her school celebrated this achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 21:59 IST
Teen Climber Sets Record: Youngest Female Conquers World's Seven Peaks
Kaamya Karthikeyan with her father (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning display of determination and skill, Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 17-year-old student from Navy Children School in Mumbai, has made history. She is now the youngest female to conquer the highest peaks on each of the seven continents, demonstrating an extraordinary feat of mountaineering prowess.

Kaamya's remarkable journey reached its zenith on December 24, when she and her father, Commander S Karthikeyan, scaled Mt Vincent in Antarctica at 1720 hours Chilean Standard Time. This ascent marked the completion of the Seven Summits Challenge, a prestigious achievement recognized worldwide.

Both the Indian Navy and Navy Children School in Mumbai extended their congratulations to Kaamya. The Indian Navy praised her trailblazing accomplishment on social media, declaring it a momentous milestone for both the budding mountaineer and her supportive family. Her school celebrated her as a source of immense pride, highlighting her unparalleled achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024