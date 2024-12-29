Teen Climber Sets Record: Youngest Female Conquers World's Seven Peaks

In a stunning display of determination and skill, Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 17-year-old student from Navy Children School in Mumbai, has made history. She is now the youngest female to conquer the highest peaks on each of the seven continents, demonstrating an extraordinary feat of mountaineering prowess.

Kaamya's remarkable journey reached its zenith on December 24, when she and her father, Commander S Karthikeyan, scaled Mt Vincent in Antarctica at 1720 hours Chilean Standard Time. This ascent marked the completion of the Seven Summits Challenge, a prestigious achievement recognized worldwide.

Both the Indian Navy and Navy Children School in Mumbai extended their congratulations to Kaamya. The Indian Navy praised her trailblazing accomplishment on social media, declaring it a momentous milestone for both the budding mountaineer and her supportive family. Her school celebrated her as a source of immense pride, highlighting her unparalleled achievements.

