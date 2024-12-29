Left Menu

Rajasthan Sets Sights on Boosting Tourism and Economic Growth

Rajasthan aims for global tourism prominence, announcing new tourist destinations and enhanced facilities. Deputy CM Diya Kumari highlights the IIFA Awards in Jaipur as a tourism boost. The 'Rising Rajasthan' summit emphasizes economic development with MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore to elevate the state's business environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 22:00 IST
Rajasthan Sets Sights on Boosting Tourism and Economic Growth
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari unveiled an ambitious plan to transform the state's tourism sector, highlighting initiatives to create new tourist destinations and improve infrastructure at existing sites. Kumari stressed the importance of branding in making Rajasthan a top choice for global travelers.

In a significant milestone for the state's tourism industry, Jaipur is set to host the prestigious IIFA Awards for the second time in India. Kumari described it as a major opportunity, pinpointing the event's role in bolstering Rajasthan's visibility on the international stage. Additionally, the state plans to incentivize the sector through a new tourism unit policy.

At the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Summit 2024, the state government signed MoUs over Rs 35 lakh crore to propel industrial and economic growth. Chief Minister Sharma noted the summit's critical role in shaping Rajasthan's business landscape, with a review scheduled for December 11 to evaluate progress since the summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

