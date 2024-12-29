Rajasthan Sets Sights on Boosting Tourism and Economic Growth

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari unveiled an ambitious plan to transform the state's tourism sector, highlighting initiatives to create new tourist destinations and improve infrastructure at existing sites. Kumari stressed the importance of branding in making Rajasthan a top choice for global travelers.

In a significant milestone for the state's tourism industry, Jaipur is set to host the prestigious IIFA Awards for the second time in India. Kumari described it as a major opportunity, pinpointing the event's role in bolstering Rajasthan's visibility on the international stage. Additionally, the state plans to incentivize the sector through a new tourism unit policy.

At the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Summit 2024, the state government signed MoUs over Rs 35 lakh crore to propel industrial and economic growth. Chief Minister Sharma noted the summit's critical role in shaping Rajasthan's business landscape, with a review scheduled for December 11 to evaluate progress since the summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)