Left Menu

Bihar Protests Escalate Over BPSC Exam Controversy

Bihar police deployed water cannons and mild force to disperse students protesting in Patna over the BPSC preliminary exam. The aspirants demand a re-exam, amid claims of political manipulation. The government assures discussions with student representatives, while protests continue against alleged injustices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 22:01 IST
Bihar Protests Escalate Over BPSC Exam Controversy
Bihar Police uses mild-lathi charge, water cannon to disperse BPSC aspirants (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Patna's Gandhi Maidan, Bihar police resorted to using water cannons and mild force to break up a protest by BPSC aspirants demanding a re-examination of the 70th prelims. The protest escalated when students reportedly pushed back against the police, prompting the use of force.

City SP Sweety Sahrawat stated that the authorities had initially requested the protesters to vacate the area while promising to listen to their grievances, leading to a confrontation when the demonstrators allegedly pushed the police. Among the protestors was Jan Suraaj Party's Prashant Kishor, who supported their demands for a re-exam.

Aspirants expressed their dissatisfaction, claiming an attempt was being made to divert the issue into the political realm. They reiterated their sole demand: a re-examination. Kishor pledged his support, warning of further action if negotiations with officials did not meet student demands, while protests also emerged at Bihar Bhawan in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024