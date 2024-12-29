Bihar Protests Escalate Over BPSC Exam Controversy

In Patna's Gandhi Maidan, Bihar police resorted to using water cannons and mild force to break up a protest by BPSC aspirants demanding a re-examination of the 70th prelims. The protest escalated when students reportedly pushed back against the police, prompting the use of force.

City SP Sweety Sahrawat stated that the authorities had initially requested the protesters to vacate the area while promising to listen to their grievances, leading to a confrontation when the demonstrators allegedly pushed the police. Among the protestors was Jan Suraaj Party's Prashant Kishor, who supported their demands for a re-exam.

Aspirants expressed their dissatisfaction, claiming an attempt was being made to divert the issue into the political realm. They reiterated their sole demand: a re-examination. Kishor pledged his support, warning of further action if negotiations with officials did not meet student demands, while protests also emerged at Bihar Bhawan in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)