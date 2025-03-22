Left Menu

Tech Students Caught in MBA-CET Scam Unraveled by Mumbai Crime Branch

Four individuals, including B.Tech students, have been apprehended for engaging in fraudulent activities concerning the MBA-CET 2025-26 admission process. The accused manipulated exam centers using remote software to alter scores. Demanding high fees, they promised guaranteed admission success.

Updated: 22-03-2025 16:37 IST
In a significant breakthrough, the Mumbai Crime Branch has uncovered a fraudulent scheme linked to the MBA-CET 2025-26 admission process, resulting in the arrest of four individuals, among them two B.Tech students.

Ambarish Kumar Singh, the head of an online marketing firm, along with third-year B.Tech students Aditya Raj and Ketan Yadav, and another accomplice, Abhishek Shrivastav, were apprehended in Delhi following a complaint from Abhishek Joshi of Eduspark International.

The accused allegedly ran a website aiding students in exam applications, subsequently manipulating exam scores by remotely accessing candidate computers, exploiting this to demand steep payment from students for guaranteed admissions. Further investigations and more arrests are anticipated.

