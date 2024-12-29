Omar Abdullah Praises Manmohan Singh’s Lasting Impact on Jammu and Kashmir, Amidst Memorial Controversy

In a move laden with gratitude and respect, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah commended former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh's pivotal role in the region's development. Speaking on Sunday, Abdullah underscored the unparalleled advancements achieved during Singh's tenure, asserting, "Jammu and Kashmir received essential support and development, which were indispensable during challenging times."

Abdullah's remarks came amid a swelling controversy over Singh's memorial, following his passing. The dispute saw BJP and Congress leaders clashing over cremation proceedings at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized Congress for allegedly fabricating the controversy, and stressed that Singh will be honored with a memorial.

Puri pointed to Congress's past actions concerning the late PM Narsimha Rao, whose remains were cremated in Hyderabad rather than being taken to party headquarters. Despite these tensions, Puri reassured there would be an appropriate commemoration for Singh, responding to a Congress plea echoed by party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

(With inputs from agencies.)