Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Praises Manmohan Singh’s Lasting Impact on Jammu and Kashmir, Amidst Memorial Controversy

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah lauded former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his significant contributions to the region. Meanwhile, a controversy about Singh's memorial unfolds between BJP and Congress. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri critiques Congress's handling of the issue, promising a memorial in Singh’s honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 22:35 IST
Omar Abdullah Praises Manmohan Singh’s Lasting Impact on Jammu and Kashmir, Amidst Memorial Controversy
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move laden with gratitude and respect, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah commended former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh's pivotal role in the region's development. Speaking on Sunday, Abdullah underscored the unparalleled advancements achieved during Singh's tenure, asserting, "Jammu and Kashmir received essential support and development, which were indispensable during challenging times."

Abdullah's remarks came amid a swelling controversy over Singh's memorial, following his passing. The dispute saw BJP and Congress leaders clashing over cremation proceedings at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized Congress for allegedly fabricating the controversy, and stressed that Singh will be honored with a memorial.

Puri pointed to Congress's past actions concerning the late PM Narsimha Rao, whose remains were cremated in Hyderabad rather than being taken to party headquarters. Despite these tensions, Puri reassured there would be an appropriate commemoration for Singh, responding to a Congress plea echoed by party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024