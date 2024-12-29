Puducherry Police's Operation Trishul Ensures New Year's Safety

As the New Year approaches, Puducherry Police have intensified their efforts to maintain a safe environment for both residents and an anticipated influx of tourists. In a series of surprise raids dubbed Operation Trishul, law enforcement officers swept through the Union Territory, targeting the homes of known offenders.

The operation, involving approximately 500 officers, resulted in the arrest of one individual found in possession of a dangerous weapon. Law enforcement officials have ensured that this individual will face charges under the Arms Act. Additionally, preventive actions were taken against 48 others, with security proceedings initiated to avert potential threats.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Kalaivanan, the initiative is crucial for the safety of the expected two lakh tourists visiting Puducherry. The raids not only led to immediate arrests but also to the execution of several outstanding non-bailable warrants, reinforcing the region's commitment to a peaceful celebration season.

