Political Tensions Rise Following Manmohan Singh's Passing
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Congress for allegedly politicizing the late PM Manmohan Singh's funeral, stating it reflects their 'bad mentality.' The government is working on a memorial, while Singh received a state funeral at Nigam Bodh Ghat, Delhi. His funeral circumstances have sparked political controversy.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused the Congress party of politicizing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's recent passing, describing the party's actions as a reflection of poor mentality. He emphasized Singh's legacy as a great leader who significantly contributed to the nation.
Following a Cabinet meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Singh's family that the government would allocate space for a memorial. Singh was accorded a state funeral with military honors at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi, amid ongoing political tensions.
The Congress party had requested for Singh's funeral to be at a location conducive for a memorial; however, the Center has promised land would be allocated soon. Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, from age-related conditions, following a sudden loss of consciousness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
