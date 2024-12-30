Defence Minister Highlights Rising Non-Traditional Warfare Threats

During a visit to the Army War College, Mhow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted emerging security challenges posed by unconventional warfare methods. Speaking to senior Army officers, he pointed out threats such as information warfare, AI-driven conflict, and cyber-attacks as areas needing heightened focus.

Singh underscored the importance of training centers in Mhow, recognized for their historical military significance, in equipping the Indian Army for these new-age threats. His visit marked the first by a Defence Minister to the college in 24 years, signaling the significance of adapting to contemporary warfare tactics.

The minister emphasized governmental efforts to bolster integration among the three military branches, aiming for improved joint operations in future challenges. He referenced India's developmental trajectory under Prime Minister Modi's vision for 2047 and asserted continual enhancements in military armaments, underscoring the export of indigenous defense equipment to bolster international ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)