Defence Minister Highlights Rising Non-Traditional Warfare Threats
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the evolving challenges of non-traditional warfare, emphasizing the need for the Indian Army to stay equipped against threats like cyber-attacks and information warfare. During his visit to Mhow, he praised the critical role of local training centers in preparing for modern threats.
- Country:
- India
During a visit to the Army War College, Mhow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted emerging security challenges posed by unconventional warfare methods. Speaking to senior Army officers, he pointed out threats such as information warfare, AI-driven conflict, and cyber-attacks as areas needing heightened focus.
Singh underscored the importance of training centers in Mhow, recognized for their historical military significance, in equipping the Indian Army for these new-age threats. His visit marked the first by a Defence Minister to the college in 24 years, signaling the significance of adapting to contemporary warfare tactics.
The minister emphasized governmental efforts to bolster integration among the three military branches, aiming for improved joint operations in future challenges. He referenced India's developmental trajectory under Prime Minister Modi's vision for 2047 and asserted continual enhancements in military armaments, underscoring the export of indigenous defense equipment to bolster international ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Praises Indian Army's Valor on Vijay Diwas
Telangana Governor Celebrates Indian Army and Cultural Unity
CAG Report Exposes Persistent Delays and Financial Losses in Indian Army Proceedings
Indian Army GOC Visits NCC Camp to Promote Unity in Nagaland
Indian Army Launches AI Incubation Centre in Bengaluru