Delhi HC Seeks Response on Assistant Librarians' Plea Against CSU

The Delhi High Court has issued notices to Central Sanskrit University (CSU), previously Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, and involved parties in response to a petition from Assistant Librarians. Filed by several librarians employed since 2009 and 2011, the plea contests the redesignation of their roles and subsequent refusal of fair pay scales and professional recognition.

The petitioners argue they met all academic and professional criteria and that their titles were unjustly altered from "Assistant Librarians" to "Professional Assistants" in 2018 due to revised university bye-laws. This modification was nullified in 2024 when an Office Memorandum dated November 20 reinstated their designation to "Assistant Librarian (non-teaching)" at Pay Level 6, equivalent to their initial appointment over a decade ago.

Through legal representatives Abhishek Singh and Bhaskar Joshi, the petitioners claim the CSU Executive Council's decision to maintain their posts at the original pay level, despite increased duties, was arbitrary. They argue this move compromises their professional standing and contravenes University Grants Commission (UGC) norms. The petition emphasizes the realignment did not adhere to any established UGC guidelines, noting the absence of a "Assistant Librarian" (Non-Teaching) role at the university.

The librarians also protest the retrospective recruitment rule application and refusal of suitable pay scales, negatively impacting their careers and rights. They seek reinstatement to "Assistant Librarians (Group A)" under UGC norms at Pay Level 10, along with encompassing benefits, including arrears dating back to their eligibility period. Furthermore, the petitioners urge the university to implement recruitment and service protocols transparently and equitably, ensuring UGC norm compliance.

Central Sanskrit University, renowned as the largest and singular multi-campus language university globally, is devoted to advancing Sanskrit education and culture. It functions as the primary body for Sanskrit-related policies and initiatives of India's Government. The Ministry of Education supervises the institution, with the President serving as Visitor and the Union Education Minister acting as Chancellor.

(With inputs from agencies.)